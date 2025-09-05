Very Serious

Very Serious

Jay Reed
6d

What?! Is it Friday evening everywhere?

I find the abundance conversation-- the books, papers and conferences-- all a little facile. This is just a word, in this context, for "I'm optimistic about the future, please join me in this position."

Any policy (that shows responsibility toward human life) only changes things at the margins.

As a longtime lefty, very big supporter of Obama, and spender of most of my time wondering what the point is of saying, doing, reading anything about politics, policy and good governance in the present epic meltdown, I will happily vote for the candidate of abundance if that helps get the votes for sanity.

But the small piece responsible for the tragedy of 2024 is the manosphere, and that's cultural, and the rest of the responsible side of the historic disaster is inflation.

Abundance has nothing to do with any of that. It's quite possible 'abundance' is just going to be used as a trojan horse for...more of everything bad as well as good.

This is just a lack of vibrant ideas.

AndyL in TX
6d

I'm looking forward to the post-Trump conversation on immigration. AFAIK, the Mormon Church has not changed its priors on this.

Also why can't the Revolving Door Project do a proper Adbusters-era conspiracy map? One based on an animal like a multi-headed snake or an octopus? The Nation knew what it was doing - that little network diagram is really lame and could have come from a strip mall outfit that sells used printers.

