Dear readers,

Last week, Donald Trump achieved something no president has before: He singlehandedly caused the S&P 500 to fall 10 percent in two days. The declines have continued today, and the signal from the ticker is unmistakable: His harebrained tariff plan is an economic disaster. A recession is now likely, with all the concrete human harms that entails: job losses, business closures, bankruptcies. Recessions are also political disasters for the governing party, and this one, being unusually obviously the direct fault of the president, is likely to be especially so.

Yet Trump seems undeterred by the market crash. After stocks tanked on Friday, he posted “ONLY THE WEAK WILL FAIL!” to Truth Social and went off to spend the weekend golfing. He continues to post through it, expressing confidence that he’ll be vindicated in the end.

Of course, Trump has said for decades that trade is bad and tariffs are good. But during his first term, he restrained whatever impulses he had on this issue. He moderately escalated tariffs, especially on China, but did not impose enough of them to outweigh his otherwise orthodox conservative economic policy, which allowed the then-ongoing economic expansion to continue until the COVID pandemic hit. This time is different: his cadre of economic advisers is dumber, and of the advisers he has, he seems most inclined to listen to the dumbest ones, who are the ones who share his bizarre views on trade. He is no longer solicitous of the stock market. And the CEO class, which knows fully well that the president is leading the economy off a cliff, has been cowed into silence, afraid of how the president might retaliate against their firms if they speak up against his policies.

Trump’s efforts to squelch dissent have been very intentional, and on a lot of fronts, I’m sure he’s happy about the results — like with the law firms and the universities he has brought to heel. But he’s likely to regret shutting up the corporate leaders — the honest feedback that he’s discouraged them from providing is feedback that might have saved him from a political disaster.

A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) at the opening bell in New York City, on April 7, 2025, standing near a workstation displaying “Trump 2024: Take America Back” bumperstickers. Wall Street stocks opened sharply lower Monday, joining a global selloff on worries that a trade war induced by US President Donald Trump's tariffs will spark a global economic slowdown. (Photo by Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images)

The thing about the increasing meekness of the corporate executive class is that it reflects their singular focus on making profits for their companies — why risk offending the president if he’ll retaliate in a way that hurts the bottom line? But that same singular focus on profits also means that corporations will need to react to the tariffs in ways that will gravely hurt Trump's political fortunes. We may not hear an outspoken CEO on television criticizing Trump for killing jobs, driving up prices, and making it difficult to do business in America. But that CEO will still react to the economic cost of the tariffs in the normal way: by cutting jobs, raising prices, and seeking business opportunities outside of America.

Trump is also about to learn — like Biden did before him — that a president cannot talk his way around inflation. He won’t convince voters not to believe their lying eyes when they look at price tags. He won’t persuade companies not to raise prices when it is a business imperative. And if he trots out a Republican version of the “greedflation” talking point — that it’s just these bad, mean companies raising prices — that’s likely to have as little effect on public opinion or corporate behavior as it did under Biden.

I had been somewhat surprised by how ineffective business lobbies have been at influencing front-end policy outcomes in Trump's second term so far. The first big shock for me was when the pharmaceutical industry made no apparent effort to block the confirmation of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a man with a very negative view of pharmaceuticals, to run the Department of Health and Human Services. I suspect pharmaceutical executives and their lobbyists believed they wouldn't be able to stop the nomination and they'd just draw Trump's wrath if they tried. They were probably right about that.

The same is true for lots of other business leaders who have chosen not to fight: I doubt that Lockheed Martin and Boeing could have stopped Trump from seeking to blow up the transatlantic alliance (and making Europeans wary of buying our defense technology in the process). There's probably nothing auto-company CEOs could have done to stop Trump from breaking the integrated North American manufacturing supply chains they all rely on. And given what we've seen this week, I doubt louder pleas from Wall Street CEOs would have gotten Trump to refrain from crashing the stock market.

But just because you lack the power to stop the president from implementing an economically destructive policy — or just because you choose not to try — does not mean you are stepping up to insulate the president from the political costs associated with his policy. American corporations lack the capacity to protect Trump from the consequences of his actions, no matter how much their executives might be willing to suck up to him in exchange for money.

And while the president clearly believes he has corporate America locked in a room with him, he's likely to realize over the next few months, as firms raise prices and cut jobs, that he's actually locked in a room with them. And he might even end up wishing that he had listened more to his external critics, and that he had brought back some of the smarter voices — like Gary Cohn and Steve Mnuchin — who helped protect him from making economic mistakes like this in his first term.

Very seriously,

Josh