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Sharty
3h

I expected this to be a relatively harmless and lighthearted laugh-at-the-euros post, but the idea that I would have to go before some governmental busybody to justify the purchase of my own f**king air conditioner for my own f**king home--it's legitimately shocking.

Is this North Korea? Do I have enough Chairman Xi Social Credit Buxx to get party-level access to the strategic heat pump stockpile in the back room?

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Matt
2h

Another thing is that much of Europe is a lot more pleasant to travel around than much of the US because they don't have endless, ugly urban sprawl everywhere. I know this is to some degree the flip side of housing shortages (in some countries anyway). But everything is a tradeoff, and this is the positive side of the ledger, and one can acknowledge it for what it is.

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