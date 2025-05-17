Very Serious

Andy Marks
May 17

I'm with you on being more supportive of oil and gas production, but I disagree that abundance requires the perennial use of fossil fuels. There is no reason battery storage, nuclear and geothermal can't be major energy sources in the future. I certainly don't care for the climate activists and wish Democrats would ignore them, but we can eventually get to an economy where all the energy is clean.

It doesn't require people to pay higher prices either. The IRA gives money to all kinds of clean energy technologies and doesn't impose taxes. Permitting reform would allow clean energy of all kinds to thrive without making things more expensive.

Renewables can be oversold, but they do a lot of good and have expanded a lot. Here in Texas, wind is a huge source of power and it and solar helped us a lot during the scorching hot summer two years ago. Battery storage technology is getting much better and that will go a long way towards helping with the problem of intermittency.

The most important thing for Democrats politically is to stop catering to climate activists on things like blocking drilling, pipelines and terminals. They don't represent any actual voters and that will become apparent soon. Candidates and elected officials just have to be willing to ignore them and be yelled and protested against. But doing all that doesn't mean abandoning clean energy.

Dan Conley's avatar
Dan Conley
May 17Edited

The liberals/left would be foolish to just abandon green economics and head back to a cheap energy mentality. The reality is that, yes, investments in sustainability are expensive now and they will lower living standards now, but the impact of not shifting to a more sustainable economy will be devastating down the road. The mitigation costs of climate disasters are astronomical. You think migrants are a problem now? Wait until climate disasters really kick in and whole countries become uninhabitable. Is this a difficult political position for Democrats in elections to come? Yep, it sure is and we need to be honest about it. But just as conservatives have (rightly) argued that there’s a U.S. debt crisis in our future that’s politically difficult to deal with now, there’s a climate cost crisis in our future as well that liberals have the burden to carry.

