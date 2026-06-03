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Hunter Wieman's avatar
Hunter Wieman
Jun 3Edited

Pete Buttigieg followed a clear track into politics. Go to Harvard, work in consulting, join the military, run for mayor with clear ambitions for higher office. Why is this ambition inherently bad? I don't care if my electrician authentically wants to rewire my house; I want him to be predictable and competent. Similarly I want my politicians to be predictable and competent. Does it really matter if they are also "authentic"? As you wrote so eloquently, this authenticity is often predictive of unreliability.

On the other hand, as someone with academic and professional success in elite circles, I find Pete Buttigieg very legible. I find it relatively easy to listen to him and understand his priorities. I think I can tell when his support for a position is genuine versus a calculated political bid, and judge him accordingly. I think most Americans find his archetype much more illegible. That's fine, and it's why other bios can be great for political candidates. The problem is when voters find the "angry loser" archetype legible and compelling.

This is a problem with the dirtbag left. They seem to resent a certain type of professional meritocratic success, and view those who succeed this way with deep distrust. Many leftists in elite circles chose to avoid the private sector and instead work in academia, nonprofits, or activism, which creates a real blind spot to the reality that private sector success is typically positive-sum, not theft. It is also correlated with competence and perfectly compatible with progressive policy preferences.

Finally, I hope that everyone learns a lesson here, not just the left. Plenty of moderate democrats are losers who engage in destructive factional warfare, often appealing to diversity in extraordinarily cynical ways (e.g. the Equality PAC recently, the congressional hispanic caucus with Xavier Becerra). And why the fuck did Schumer decide to recruit an unpopular 80 year old governor instead of any other Maine politician under 60 years old?

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ajlr
Jun 3

My most Barro-pilled take is that progressives and leftists just want to find candidates who they think code working class (Platner) or Midwestern male (Tim Walz) or whatever without sacrificing any policy commitments.

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