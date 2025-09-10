Very Serious

Discussion about this post

Edward Scizorhands
1d

I declare this issue unimportant. Therefore, you should surrender completely and give me 100% of what I want on it, or else.

Mike G
1d

I feel like a lot of people on the left over learned the lessons from the gay marriage legalization activism. That started to pick up when gay marriage was still very unpopular and the left successfully (at least in their mind) moralized their way into getting people believe in legalization and public opinion reversed very quickly. However, stating the obvious, a gay couple getting married has no effect on a straight couple’s marriage but trans athletes have an obvious effect on those competing against them in a sport.

In a way, the modern left is the mirror image of the right with social conservatism. Both social conservatives and the modern left believe what they believe for moral reasons and don’t always think in practical terms. Social conservatives advocated against abortion on moralistic grounds and didn’t particularly care about nationwide popularity of their views. They viewed their cause as just and public opinion was irrelevant because they were right in their minds. The left has this mindset on many of their policy views and they view excluding trans women from any activity as immoral.

