Very Serious

Very Serious

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andy Marks's avatar
Andy Marks
14h

I have to say, as a Democrat in Texas, I kind of feel Virginia Republicans' pain. It's arguably much worse in their case. They've seen plenty of wins there and its blue tilt is very recent. Us Texas Democrats haven't seen a statewide win in 30 years. I may feel their pain, but I have no sympathy. The mid-decade redistricting battle was started here by Trump. The Republican professional class is in a strong position to start arguing for non-partisan redistricting in some form. I bet Democrats would be very eager to engage with them. I doubt that will happen, but one can always dream.

Reply
Share
6 replies
David R.'s avatar
David R.
13h

Curious about the idea of just expanding the house of representatives so that gerrymandering becomes less effective. That seems like best solution - better representation of constituents, and expansion of the house has more staying power than legislatively mandated fair maps. But I just know the immediate response will be whinging about how we have too many politicians as is.

Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Very Serious Media, LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture