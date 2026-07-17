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Mike G's avatar
Mike G
Jul 17

I’m with you on this. I’m a morning runner (I have to be because of my work schedule) and if this went into effect I’d have to bring a head lamp for most of the year because of this.

They want policies that have an immediate effect on them and don’t care about long term consequences. Also, they hate the opposite: policies that require patience and delayed gratification to see the benefits. Social Security reform, YIMBYism, supply side economic reforms, deficit reduction, are things voters either hate or are not enthused about but are seen as good policy. For those people won’t see any benefit short term or they may see short term pain at first and require time to see any positive effects from them. Foresight is not a strength of populist policy.

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S Mack's avatar
S Mack
Jul 17

There's a part of me that really hopes they do this. I can't think of a more banal, ridiculous, and yet effective "touching the stove" lesson than this.

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