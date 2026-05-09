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Brad Lyerla's avatar
Brad Lyerla
May 9

The first question should never be are my taxes too high. It should be am I getting good value for my taxes. High income people get great value for their taxes in the US.

Start there. And then think your way through how to raise enough money to begin to pay down debt while cutting only wasteful programs (domestic and defense). This worked well for Bill Clinton and the country prospered.

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Linda L Kelley's avatar
Linda L Kelley
May 9

We are on the road to a Russian economy and social structure, sadly. It gives me some hope that AOC is standing up against that in a practical way.

Josh, if you ever run for public office I will vote for you, or more likely contribute to your campaign, since we're not in the same district or whatever.

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