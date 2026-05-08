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Matt's avatar
Matt
May 8

This post is simple, direct, and clearly correct. And it's good to see it written in the first person plural.

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Brad Lyerla's avatar
Brad Lyerla
May 8

Josh is right. And the need is more emphatic than ever before.

Will Dems seize the opportunity? It’s not clear. But I hope so.

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