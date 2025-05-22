Very Serious

Hannah's avatar
Hannah
4d

Excellent piece

When will you do another Very Serious podcast? I loved the first couple episodes.

LawZag's avatar
LawZag
4d

“Bill Clinton contrasted the Republican record — tax cuts for the rich, large budget deficits, and stagnant wage growth — with his own plan to reduce the deficit by taxing high earners and corporations”. He indeed ran on this, but as GHWB correctly pointed out, his math didn’t work. Bill Clinton had to raise taxes on the middle class.

The “someone else will pay the tax hikes” is a promise that Democrats won’t be able to keep if they are going to be serious about putting the budget on a path to sustainability. Even Jason Furman when he was on your podcast said it wasn’t going to work if the Democrats held the line on no tax increases on people making under 400k. You tell the lie to get elected, you do the thing you need to do in order to be serious about the issue, you get creamed in the next election cycle, and the progress you made on the issue in two years is probably erased.

The closest you can probably get to a tax the rich plus painful but not agonizing austerity is Jessica Riedl’s 30 year plan to stabilize the debt at 100% of GDP. And it’s a pretty reasonable plan that tries to respect the Democratic party’s lines in the sand as well as can be done. But it requires fiscal discipline for 30 years. And I have a hard time seeing politicians be fiscally disciplined for 30 minutes in an environment where the most visible political figures are Donald Trump and AOC.

