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Colin Chaudhuri's avatar
Colin Chaudhuri
Apr 14

I'll keep beating this drum; we really underrate the importance of high interest rates as to why Trump's approval on the economy and Trump's approval generally have gotten so low (and why Biden's remained low even after the worst of the Post pandemic inflation abated).

2008 to 2022 is 14 years and is quite a long time in most people's average lifespan. I know nowadays we talk about ZIRP as only a 2020-2021 phenomenon. But I feel pretty comfortable in saying that we should think of ZIRP as post Great Recession reality for most Americans lived experience. Even if it we weren't in ZIRP circumstances on a technical level, for the average person, we were functionally in a ZIRP environment. This meant low mortgage rates, low interest rates for cars, low interest rates for start ups which is how you end up with the "millennial" subsidy. There is a significant portion of Americans who's entire adult lives were lived in a super low interest rate environment.

It's not just that inflation reached its highest level in 40 years, but interest rates reached it's highest level since 2007. But unlike (to an extent) with Biden (we can debate how much 2021 stimulus contributed to inflation another day), it's really hard to make a case that Trump isn't solely responsible for interest rates being higher than necessary. Between the OBBA (think we underrate the impact this bill had on the 10-year being higher than 4% despite multiple rate cuts), the "Mad King" insanity of his tariff policies and now the "Mad King" manner he is conducting the Iran war, interest rates and borrowing costs remaining high can all be directly attributable to Trump actions. Like honestly, if he had actually spent his second term just playing golf in Mar-A-Lago and literally doing nothing, he is almost certainly at least 5 points more popular in polling thane his now and likely much more.

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Falous's avatar
Falous
Apr 14

Between Trump & Netanyahu the number of Own Goals from this mess... impressive.

A quibble on the energy & climate front: the electrification front is less problematic from the PoV economically of being as you and several others frame it as hydrocarbons / IC vs Renenergy/EV than Democrats not grappling with Supply & Demand and having realistic open eyes about the actual current binding constraints which is... permits - grid, grid, grid.

The base economics on electrification are excellent now on modern tehcnology (which is why China has started eating Germany's industrial cake) but one needs a massive upgrading and expansion of the grid, both transmission (long-distance) and distribution (really this is needed no matter what mode of generation one goes for, gas, nuclear, whatever, given data centers, given industrial systems electrification due to the basics of efficiciency - forget the consumer retail view of things)

Regulatory reform - making buildings faster and easier, and also a real national grid like almost all developed economies (really all) have - not the weird 60s era mishmash US has now - that needs a kind of strategic Eisenhower-highways type federal engagement but the economic returns will be brilliant if done.

(I write this from perspective of someone who finances this stuff, industrial scale self-gen, industrial process equip etc)

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