Jocelyn Grayson
2d

It seems to me that the problem with the economy is not laid at the feet of the Fed. They can lower rates, but that doesn’t mean that companies are gonna be more inclined to hire or invest because they don’t know what’s coming.

Chris
2d

I think there's an under-discussed (at least today) AI element to the job market. Firms are investing massive amounts into technology that they believe will increase productivity and/or reduce their payrolls. Don't these two factors work together to depress hiring, at least in the short term?

AI investment crowds out hiring-based growth options; and the prospect of AI efficiency gains "just around the corner" make firms reluctant to hire now. This is consistent with the higher unemployment numbers for recent grads, at least if you believe that AI will first replace entry-level jobs.

It's not the full story - sectors that don't expect massive AI gains are also down. But I think it's worth mentioning.

And breaking news: The President is now monkeying with the BLS in a way that may make it harder for the Fed to justify a rate decrease.

