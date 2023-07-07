Very Serious

Very Serious is a weekly conversation with top political commentators, columnists and policymakers, focused on how events in the news relate to major, long-standing controversies in politics, economics and culture. Host Josh Barro is joined by a rotating set of regular guests to work out the ideas behind the arguments on topics serious and not-so-serious. It’s a great conversation across ideological lines that will leave you entertained, enlightened, and maybe even persuaded.
David Schleicher on the Fiscal Whipsaw in State Governments
40:09
David Schleicher on the Fiscal Whipsaw in State Governments
COVID filled state government coffers; now, fiscal deficits abound. What should state and local officials do?
 • 
Josh Barro
5
54:54
The Martini Police, with Peter Suderman
The semi-annual cocktail podcast returns for spring.
 • 
Josh Barro
 and 
Peter Suderman
16
33:04
Jason Furman on the Inflation That Keeps Going and Going and Going
The Harvard economics professor and former adviser to Barack Obama says inflation is not yet cooling down very much, and the Fed has a lot more hiking…
 • 
Josh Barro
6
47:31
National Lessons from New York's Red Wave, with Ross Barkan
Kathy Hochul limped to re-election but wants to push bold housing reform; Democrats struggle on crime and with Asian and Hispanic voters; Knicks owner…
 • 
Josh Barro
 and 
Ross Barkan
8
51:38
The answer to homelessness and homeownership is supply, with Jerusalem Demsas
Dear readers and listeners, A few weeks back, I wrote about the ethic of homeownership, and how I think it is unlikely to be dislodged from American…
 • 
Josh Barro
22
27:20
Tim Lee on Dads Who "Lean Out"
Tim, an independent journalist with three kids, de-intensified his career so his wife could focus on her demanding job. Should more husbands do this?
 • 
Josh Barro
 and 
Timothy B Lee
11
50:35
Why you should quit more, with Annie Duke
Plus: Sen. Ben Sasse's good decision to quit and Josh reflects on a time he quit too soon
 • 
Josh Barro
5
50:24
Fall Cocktails with Peter Suderman
The author of 'Cocktails with Suderman' offers cocktail strategies for autumn and into winter, including a pumpkin spice old fashioned and cocktails…
 • 
Josh Barro
14
46:06
'Help! I can't stop reading advice columns, even though I know the questions are fake!'
Why there are so many advice columns, why they're full of fake letters, and why advice from Ben Dreyfuss is better than what's out there. Plus: Ben and…
 • 
Josh Barro
22
50:28
Why Barack Obama, and the Democrats, Needed Joe Biden
The long Obama-Biden partnership is a lot more complicated than a bromance.
 • 
Josh Barro
6
33:52
Adam Ozimek On Jobs, Remote Work, and Housing
Plus: Why I even bother saying people shouldn't assume we're in a recession.
 • 
Josh Barro
1
42:46
Any Given Tuesday, with Lis Smith
Pete Buttigieg's campaign communications director has a new book with advice for Democrats: 'Get out there!' Plus: Democrats' energy problem.
 • 
Josh Barro
4
