Jan 8

I'm struck by the contortions required of landlords to fit themselves into the city's byzantine rent control ordinance and the other legislation that flows from that. It strikes me as highly distortionary - much like tariffs. I wonder now, that the Mamdani administration has made clear that rent control really is a "taking" under the Constitution, might SCOTUS decide to end the enter rent control regime, nationwide? LA and NY's recent actions seem to be have crossed the line of what is allowable under our laws.

Jan 9

Of all the costly unintended consequences of Local Law 11, the very worst is the fact that the regulation can require a building to erect a scaffold that extends onto a neighboring property, but does not require the neighbor to accept a scaffold to be erected.

