Very Serious

Very Serious

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kevin Donohue's avatar
Kevin Donohue
4d

I live in DC’s third ward with my family. Josh makes some fair points. A big issue he overlooks is the ridiculous council members we elect. Trayon White was expelled by the council for taking a bribe, which was caught on camera. He was reelected to the council by his ward’s voters.

We exist in a middle ground where we have home rule but can have the feds over rule us when we get too wild. This also happened in the Biden administration with a bill about reforming the penalties for crimes. It reminds me of student council elections where they promise to serve pizza every day or something.

I wish we had self government like the rest of the country, but I’m sometimes relieved we don’t.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Stephen's avatar
Stephen
4dEdited

Urban liberals (of which I am one) do have a longstanding tendency to pooh-pooh legitimate concerns about crime and disorder in cities. I’m not sure what it is. Part of it is probably that young white liberals who move to big cities view themselves as edgy/cool for being able to “handle” the grittiness of urban life unlike their conservative counterparts from their hometown. Part of it is that right-wing complaints about urban crime are evergreen and will occur regardless of the year or actual level of crime in the city or neighborhood in question, which probably makes liberals discount their concerns— for instance I was told by relatives in 2015 that they were too scared to visit crime-ridden manhattan, which at the time was experiencing some of the lowest levels of violent crime in decades. Part of it is also probably that conservative complaints about crime are often tinged with coded racism or prejudice about poor people. But whatever it is, it does result in a lot of city residents tolerating levels of disorder and lack of safety that, objectively, should not be acceptable.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
25 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Very Serious Media, LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture