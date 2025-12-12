Very Serious

The Wigner Effect
8h

Moderate Democrats are in an increasingly abusive relationship with elite universities and higher education in general. Democrats go to bat for their funding and prestige (largely out of a fundamentally conservative impulse), while these schools pump out junk ideologies, misleading research, and militant activist staffers that make it difficult for elected Democrats to govern and coalition build.

Matthew Yglesias is over in The Argument making a fantastic case that CRT has been an incredibly corrosive and undermining force for liberalism, but he never circles back to blame the academics that popularized it and gave it institutional force. The same can be said of climate policy, where weak renewable energy only models have come to dominate the academic discourse, while actively hamstringing the energy transition of blue states.

I think moderate Dems should take the same advice that Matt gives the billionaires funding liberal NGOs; reflect carefully on the people you're giving money and influence to, because it's increasingly at cross purposes with your own goals.

Peter Carnevale
9h

I am unreasonably anti-elite university, though I understand their historical value. At this point, they seem more like a luxury good and a gatekeeping device to ensure children of the elite are advantaged and pushed to the front of the line for high-paying jobs. Until that last part changes, they will remain "elite," no matter the quality of their students, faculty, or administrators.

