Andy Marks
Jul 9

On the specific point you mentioned in the footnotes about Democrats not being rewarded for expanding the safety net, correct me if I’m wrong, but I don’t think there’s ever been a time where that happened. Democrats did poorly in the midterms after creating Medicare and Medicaid and again after creating the ACA.

Republicans were never rewarded for tax cuts either. People don’t vote to say thank you but they do vote to say screw you.

Regarding non-expansion states electing Republicans, it’s one thing to deny people something they’ve never had. Taking something away like this bill does is a different story. That’s particularly true now given how many Medicaid beneficiaries voted for Trump.

Jul 9

I can't believe I am saying this, but I think Democrats' response to the OBBB should be to lie about it.

Seriously. Just blame every health care problem on the OBBB, and let Republicans spend time and lung-power explaining why that is wrong. Most Republican congresspeople won't be able to make such explanations--the bill was rushed through Congress and they didn't really understand what they voted for--and as has been said, when you are explaining, you're losing. Voters will mostly tune out explanations anyway, so what's the downside? George Will might get angry? The Wall Street Journal will run a scathing op-ed?

Ten years ago I would never have considered endorsing outright dishonesty from politicians, but it's been a LONG ten years. Republicans smeared Democrats by lying about the ACA, so now I think it is time Democrats returned the favor.

