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Jon Burdick's avatar
Jon Burdick
May 15

It appears you’re ignoring any role a future Senate, with a lame-duck like Tillis or not, could play in not rubber-stamping irresponsible Trump appointees. That’s understandable given recent evidence of a missing Republican spine, but it’s still disappointing. It suggests that the best hope for long-term fiscal prudence has to include shorter-term political reform.

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Dapa1390
May 15

I read a good article recently about how one part of Powell's legacy will be how the chair used to work toward consensus, but in response to Trump's meddling, it seems Powell has encouraged dissent at the FOMC votes. In a way, he gave power to the panel members and underlined that the chair is just one voice and one view.

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