Very Serious

Very Serious

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Colin Chaudhuri's avatar
Colin Chaudhuri
2d

I think you're "Yada Yada Yadaing" over just how wrong Kevin Warsh was from 2008 to 2015. Like even people in the moment in 2009-2011 knew that his advocacy for tighter money in the face of 8-10% unemployment, sluggish GDP growth and not even the slightest hint of inflation did not make a lick of sense. It was always to me one of the most underrated sins of the first Obama administration that Obama hired William Daley as Chief of Staff; a clear signal the "deficit hawks" had gotten to him and then wasted 2011 on a doomed deficit reduction plan (which given unemployment and tepid GDP growth was the absolute wrong time to do deficit reduction*). Indeed, the sequester and general hit to state government funding (and hit to state and local government employment) was a serious headwind to full economic recovery. And yet, here was Kevin Warsh advocating for tight money despite an enormous amount of evidence indicating this was the wrong policy prescription** oh so coincidently when a Democrat was in the White House. While I agree that Kevin Warsh definitely represents a "best of bad options" vis a vis other possibilities (you left out the possibility of Kevin Hassett which would definitely have been a worse pick), that's a lower bar than you're making it out to be.

Also, regarding the spike in bond yields. The 10-year started rising again before the Warsh pick. It was hovering around 4.15% and then rose to to 4.25% during the Greenland idiocy. In other words, strong evidence that 10 year being demonstrably above 4% despite multiple Fed rate cuts is actually a "Mad King" tax as opposed to anything related to Warsh's views on Quantitative easing**.

* I actually think the case for deficit reduction is a very strong one now given our recent bout of inflation and recent passage of the utterly irresponsible OBBA. Cards on the table, I think its the missing part of the conversation why consumer sentiment is so bad despite some objectively not bad economic numbers (net jobs added isn't great but unemployment is still historically low. And GDP growth is still decent). Think we underrate how much the public basically got use to ZIRP; mortgages and car payments are basically the two biggest costs people have. Add in higher credit card interest payments than existed from 2008 to 2022 and it's a an absolute stew for consumers to be cranky at the guy who promised deflation on day 1.

** This is why it is sort surprising to me there have been non crank pundits/economists out there claiming tariffs haven't been that impactful. Yes, I do understand some if it is the actual tariff rate is much lower due to various loopholes Trump has created and bypassing some tariffs via Canada and Mexico. But the absolutely insane way Trump decides to raise and drop tariffs very clearly to me is a big impact on bond yields right now...again see bond yield movement during the Greenland insanity.

Reply
Share
Larry H's avatar
Larry H
2d

This analysis decreases the fear that Warsh will be just another lackey in the Trump fusillade of attacks on American economic stability.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Very Serious Media, LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture