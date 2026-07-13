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Rick Gore's avatar
Rick Gore
Jul 13

I have some issues with AOC, but boy she comes out of this looking a lot better than a bunch of folks- looking at you Elizabeth Warren, Ro Khanna and Bernie Sanders. (Unlike those three, AOC never publicly supported Platner). I wonder if her experience working as a bartender helped her clock what Platner really was and told her spidey-sense to keep her distance. Whatever it was, it clearly worked!

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John Murphy's avatar
John Murphy
Jul 13

There is a LOT to be grim about regarding this whole debacle, and I agree that it ultimately falls on the Maine electorate, but I can give them some grace for preferring Platner to noted sex icon Janet Mills.

I also know that the polls show that "generic democrat" beats Collins usually by somewhere in the realm of five points, but to me, one of the most fascinating and underreported elements of this entire fiasco has been the ridiculous discipline from the Collins camp to just shut up, sit back, and let the Democrats cannibalize themselves. Lesser politicians (like Trump himself) would try to hoot and holler and capitalize, but she's been remarkably focused on just carrying on as Maine's senator.

I think it's odd that this race became such a national firestorm and center of attention. I've always been of the mind (granted, as a normie lib who is not in Maine) that regardless of the current polling and Trump's horrid unpopularity, Collins was probably just going to roll ahead to another narrow victory in November because that's consistently what she does in Maine.

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