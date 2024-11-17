Dear readers,

As we’ve already seen in the first full week of the transition, the next Trump administration will be chaotic and loud, with new controversies and outrages emerging on an almost daily basis — just like the last one. I am already bored thinking about it.

As I’ve been considering how to write about the next administration’s first year, I am resolved to focus on areas where I can add value — not just things I have opinions about, but things where my opinions and analyses are uncommonly useful and interesting. So for one thing, that means I’ll be writing a lot about economic policymaking.

Since the election, I’ve been working to game out what news we can expect in that area, and while a lot is up in the air — the negotiations over the major tax law that will necessarily pass next year have just begun, for example — I thought it would be informative to lay out for you the rough calendar of stories that I am expecting, and the major decision points that will be reached along the way as Donald Trump and a Republican congressional majority once again put their stamp on our country’s approach to the economy.

Here’s what I’m watching:

Current-year government funding. The first big fiscal legislation story of next year is probably actually going to happen this year. Federal fiscal year 2025 started on October 1, and Congress (as usual) was not able to agree in advance on bills to fund the government. The government is currently operating under a continuing resolution that expires on December 20. In the next month, lawmakers have two options: They can pass spending bills to fund the government through September 30; or they can pass another short extension through February or March, leaving it to the next Congress to agree on spending for the rest of the fiscal year. Rep. Tom Cole and Sen. Susan Collins, the Republicans who are expected to chair the House and Senate Appropriations Committees next year, are strongly urging the former approach, though some hardline conservatives would prefer the latter, believing they’ll be able to cut spending more if they wait until Trump is president to make the deal. My expectation is that Cole and Collins will get their way because Republicans will want to be able to focus immediately in the new Congress on cutting taxes rather than fighting over appropriations bills. But if Trump weighs in and says he wants to put his stamp on the spending bills, there could be a short continuing resolution instead, meaning next year would start with an appropriations fight and Republicans would lose some momentum in their effort to pass a signature tax law.

A budget resolution (as a vehicle to set up tax cuts). While 60 votes are generally required to end debate and bring legislation to a vote in the Senate, there is a “budget reconciliation” process through which legislation can be considered and passed with just a simple majority. But there are a number of restrictions on how budget reconciliation can be used. It can only be used to make fiscal policy (that is, changes to taxes and/or spending). It can’t be used to change the terms of Social Security. And it can’t be used to pass laws that grow expected budget deficits in the long term (that is, the period 10 years from now and beyond). It also can only be used to pass one bill per fiscal year, and that bill has to be written in accordance with a budget resolution, passed by both houses of Congress, that sets out parameters for what the bill will say. So the first step toward passing a tax cut bill is to pass a budget resolution with instructions about how to write the bill. Even though a budget resolution is not a law, it has to pass both chambers with a majority vote, and that will be a fraught process, especially given the extremely narrow Republican House majority. Members will see the budget resolution as an opportunity to restrict the shape of the final tax bill to their desires — for example, by limiting how much the final bill can grow the budget deficit in the near term. But ultimately, with no budget resolution, there can be no tax bill, and Republicans really want to pass a tax bill, so I expect Trump and John Thune and Mike Johnson will crack heads together and there will eventually be agreement among Republicans on the budget resolution. (No Democrats will vote for it.) But the process could take a while.