Very Serious

Very Serious

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Danny M's avatar
Danny M
5d

In the same vein as a devil’s advocate, I think the Democratic Party could benefit from having a designated Token Straight White Guy in meetings who exists solely to call out when Democrats go off the rails into weird identity stuff.

Just a somewhat normal dude who is empowered to chime in and say “hey guys? You’re doing the BS land thing again.” Food for thought.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies by Josh Barro and others
Sam K's avatar
Sam K
5d

Democrats almost explicitly say out loud that the purpose of moderate Democrats is to put on a moderate act during election season so that they can win and be an additional party-line vote.

And ultimately the people who decide what the party-line vote is going to be are not the moderates, but the people who talk like KJP and who insist that land acknowledgements should be at the top of the party platform.

As a result, in order to get enough cred to win elections, moderates have to go above and beyond to buck this establishment. One example is Spanberger getting the endorsement of Virginia's state police union. The KJPs of the party hate police unions and police unions hate them, so Spanberger earning that endorsement likely gained her some points, regardless of what you think about police unions.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
17 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Very Serious Media, LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture