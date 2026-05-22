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Edward Scizorhands's avatar
Edward Scizorhands
6d

It kind of blows my brain just how corrupt this is. It can't be real.

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Andy Marks's avatar
Andy Marks
6d

In addition to the Republicans you mentioned that are up for re-election in the fall, I'm sure Bill Cassidy wouldn't vote to dismiss it either. He voted for the Iran war resolution over the week and has nothing to lose. The same is true with Mitch McConnell. After Tuesday, it will probably be true for John Cornyn.

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