Dear readers,

Many of you had positive feedback for the podcast episodes we made this past winter with Megan McArdle and Ben Dreyfuss, and I’m excited to announce that we’re turning that format into a weekly podcast, which we’re calling Central Air.

The first episode is out today! We talk about the new verve in centrist politics, the weirdly low-key government shutdown, naked cycling protesters in Portland, the new reign of Bari Weiss at CBS News, the bearer bonds in Die Hard, and much more. I encourage you to give it a listen:

Because it’s a team production, Central Air is going to be living on its own Substack — you won’t get all the episodes by email on Very Serious. The long versions of the shows will ordinarily go behind a paywall, but we’re putting the first few out entirely for free.

You’ll also be able to find the show on the various major podcast platforms. It’s here on Spotify and here on Apple. If you were already following the Very Serious podcast on one of those platforms, you should start getting this new show as a replacement automatically — if that doesn’t work like it should for you, please reach out to mayo@joshbarro.com.

And of course you’ll keep getting your Very Serious newsletters right here, as before.

Go to Central Air

I’d love to hear from you about what you think of the show and what you’d like to hear going forward! Thanks for listening.

Best,

Josh