Stop Letting Histrionic Children Drive Our Politics
The sensitive young LARPers on college campuses are not representative of young people broadly, or of the young voters who are falling away from Joe Biden's coalition.
Dear readers,
As Dave Weigel has reported, the student protesters camping out for Gaza will tell you they wear face masks outside because of COVID: they’re showing solidarity with the immunocompromised and protesting Joe Biden’s policy of moving on from the pandemic. Of course, concealing your face also reduces your odds of facing university discipline or being exposed on the Internet by counter-activists who want to blackball you from jobs. But if you’re a student protester, there’s a third reason to hide your face: If the public learns who you are, they might discover that you are a silly and immature and emotionally unstable person who has barely reached the age of maturity, and that may make them less likely to take you seriously as a political force.
I note this because The New York Times reports that Columbia University has placed protest leader Khymani James, a 20-year-old junior, on “interim suspension” after wide circulation of an Instagram Live video in which he/she/they1 declared that Zionists don’t deserve to live and that we should be grateful he hasn’t murdered any of them. The video, live-streamed in January, included James’s comments in a virtual disciplinary hearing with Columbia’s “Center for Student Success and Intervention,”2 in which he was asked to account for his prior comment about Zionists that “I don’t fight to injure or for there to be a winner or a loser; I fight to kill.” When a Success-and-Intervention officer asked him “Do you see why that is problematic in any way?” James responded “No.”
Obviously, you should not repeatedly threaten to kill people who disagree with you, and Columbia is right to discipline James for doing so. But if you watch the video, you will see that James is simultaneously offensive and impossible to take seriously. He goes from bullshitting his way through the disciplinary meeting as if it were a discussion section (“I think there is a serious weight in taking someone’s life, and at the same time, I think that taking someone’s life in certain case scenarios is necessary and better for the overall world…when Hitler died, the world rejoiced. Everyone looks back at that time period and said that Hitler needed to die because he was exacting an immense amount of harm against the world”) to winding himself up as the most nelly, high-pitched eliminationist in history (“if we can agree as a society, as a collective, that…some persons need to die if they have an ideology that results in the death of thousands, hundreds of thousands, millions — if there are people like that who exist, shouldn’t they die?”) to making trivial asides while applying lip gloss (“I actually hope they do kick me out, because I’ve been meaning to travel to South America”). I do not find his “I fight to kill” claim to be credible.
And I cannot believe this emotionally incontinent young person and his friends are driving a national news cycle. Perhaps I am just especially used to people saying nasty things to me online,3 but I can’t even believe they were able to drive a shift to virtual classes at Columbia. I think these protests could have been 90% less disruptive if the protesters’ detractors had reacted with less fear and more disdain, working harder to ignore these people as they preen about their “liberated zones,” which aren’t even very large. These protesters are the sort of people who are terrified of bananas and banana vapor, and some of them aren’t even lying when they say the reason they wear masks outside is that they’re afraid of COVID. Letting them scare you away gives them too much credit; brushing them off is a sign of maturity and should be encouraged.4
Instead, these protesters, who have somehow arrived at the misimpression that the colleges they attend are actors in the Israel-Palestine conflict, are being treated as a threat not just to their communities but to the republic and the Democratic Party — avatars of a young generation that is supposedly disillusioned with Joe Biden for being insufficiently progressive. In reality, the Gaza War rates far lower in US political consciousness than the news coverage would have you believe, even among the young people who are supposedly in open revolt over it. The recent Harvard Youth Poll found that Israel/Palestine ranks 15th out of 16 policy issues in their importance to American young adults; only student debt, another vastly overhyped concern of young left-wing activists, rates lower.5 The disconnect between the activists and the polling data makes sense when you remember that most young people aren’t in college, most college students don’t attend selective institutions, and most students at selective institutions aren’t camping on the quad for Gaza. These protesters — like Greta Thunberg and the Sunrise Movement and those weirdos who throw paint at art because of fossil fuels — are all Shiny Youth Objects who cause Democratic politicians to misunderstand what a normal young voter is actually like.
When it comes to young people, Democrats’ real challenge entails enhancing Biden’s appeal to marginal voters who tend to be less engaged, less politically progressive, and much less interested in hopeless regional conflicts halfway around the world than the typical campus activist. (What do young people at large actually care about? The things older people also care about — most of all inflation, health care, and housing.) So while the turmoil at college campuses can be interesting in its own right — these schools are coming to face the incompatibility of their extreme social-justice messaging and their purpose as job trainers for corporate America — I’m worried about Democratic politicians fixating on the protests as a manifestation of their problem with the “youth vote.” Not only is trying to woo back the sort of people who think the president is “Genocide Joe” unlikely to work, it distracts the party from winning back less ideologically rigid young voters who are flirting with supporting Trump.
What should be done to win back those normal young voters? More on that is coming next.
Very seriously,
Josh
James uses all of these pronouns.
“Center for Student Success and Intervention” is, of course, the new name Columbia adopted for its student disciplinary office in 2022, in order to reflect the office’s new focus on “addressing the underlying reasons students violate institutional policies.”
For example, a few months ago, a one-time subscriber who was upset after Substack contested his chargeback (which he filed after I comment-banned him for being annoying) wrote in to say I was a “thieving fag,” adding, “If I ever see you in the street, I'm gonna kick the shit out of you and leave you for dead.” We sent him a refund. Incidentally, if any of you ever have billing issues, we encourage you to take them up with us directly at mayo@joshbarro.com before involving your bank. Slurs and death threats are discouraged, but will not necessarily result in you not getting a refund.
I don’t doubt that some Jewish students feel unsafe on their college campuses lately, though I am also sure that many of the claims of feeling unsafe — and many of the actual feelings of unsafety — are fostered by a campus culture that rewards students for feeling unsafe and declaring how unsafe they feel. That culture is bad, and this episode offers us a good opportunity to move past the idea that encouraging young people to develop a thick skin constitutes “victim-blaming.”
If the Gaza War is itself overrated as a political issue, then universities’ handling of protests about the Gaza War is really overrated as a political issue.
The hottest take of all, which you allude to, is that Columbia should just have in-person classes
I basically could not agree more and I say this as someone who's politics are very much to the left of yours and who likely has sympathies closer to the Palestinians*. There are a few things I wanted to add.
First, I've brought this up before on Matt Yglesias' substack but these protests are downstream of the fact we have as a culture wildly overromanticized the late 60s hippie movement. Maybe it's because the music from that era has endured so long (think CCR, think Hendrix, think anything associated with Woodstock), maybe because so many baby boomers lived through this period and clearly refuse to leave the stage or maybe just general "everything was better in the good ole days" mindset but man there is some rose tinted glasses about this movement. Maybe the most important thing to keep in mind; the hippie movement failed in its objective. The country elected Richard Nixon in 68 who very famously did not end the Vietnam War (in some ways made it worse given heightened bombing campaign and expansion to Cambodia. Hint hint to those protestors who say Trump can't be worse on this issue). And yet here we are seeing Columbia students very clearly aping the exact same tactics Columbia students used in 68. How did that work out?
Second. There is some opprobrium that should be thrown to older voters here. Again as Matt Yglesias has pointed out, campus controversy stories are some of the most read articles on the Times website. Given the age profile of the Times reader, this means that a whole lot of people over the age of 45 think this is one of the most important things to read about. And reality is Josh is right, these are mostly dumb college kids being dumb. This is not a harbinger of some youth oriented left wing rebellion that's going to take over America. This really doesn't warrant this much attention. I'm so glad Josh pointed out out small these protests really are. Take a look at those videos and take a closer look and see how many people are protestors and how many are onlookers taking videos on cell phones ore reporters. The latter is a much bigger part of these crowds than you realize once you look carefully.
Lastly, and related to my point about "rose tinted" glasses. Those 1968 hippie protests were not nearly as non-violent as history makes them out to be. I've brought up this example before, but please see this article about University of Georgia in https://www.georgiaencyclopedia.org/articles/history-archaeology/student-movements-of-the-1960s/. Key quote "On five separate occasions from 1968 to 1972, student activists attempted unsuccessfully to burn down the military building on campus". I bring up this article as this is University of Georgia, not Columbia. And this is Georgia in 1968-1972; not exactly a hot bed of lefty or left of center thought back then. In fact, quite the opposite if you ready any history book.
* I actually don't really know Josh's views on the Gaza War. I just know his politics are to the right of mine. Actually wouldn't shock me if our actual views are pretty closely aligned.