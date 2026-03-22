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Siddhartha Roychowdhury's avatar
Siddhartha Roychowdhury
2d

Just want to say that I’m really enjoying the Central Air podcast during my commute.

Regarding policies, I really think laws and regulations have become too complicated for the average voter to understand the implications. I think even above average voters will struggle. It may be time to simplify laws and the role of the government and let the chips fall where they may. It’ll be disruptive to many who currently benefit from the status quo but the alternative is a slow but steady decline. There’s too much micro targeting of specific problems and outcomes instead of simply ensuring fairness. It doesn’t imply libertarianism or small government, just some humility in understanding that there are limits to what can be achieved through policy alone.

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Lou Sernoff's avatar
Lou Sernoff
1d

Let me give you some perspective from an 85 year old.

Back in my earlier days, the parties were different but closer. The reason: there were meaningful numbers of liberals or moderates in the Republican congressional caucus and meaningful numbers of conservatives and moderates in the Democratic congressional caucus. To get something monumental and conspicuous done there had to be give and take; to get something important but less conspicuous done both parties looked to their"sages" to sort it out.

Committee chairmen and ranking members were respected. Yes, there were staffers, lobbyists and think tanks, but they existed in platoons, not battalions or regiments. And there was order; "regular" or otherwise. The "other side" might be considered wrong; but they were not the enemy. It was a good deal short of perfect, but a hell of a lot better than what we have been experiencing in the first quarter of a new century.

One thing seems clear to me. The notion that significant legislation or regulatory action must be accomplished within one of the two parties, with no or minimal involvement from the other party cannot remain the political norm.

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