Daniel
3d

Josh, New York City is home to half a million Orthodox Jews. They are already subject to alarming levels of one-sided street violence. Maybe you don’t care about his views about Israel - do you care about the safety of those half million New Yorkers? And you can’t brush this off as “file it under crime and safety”, because whatever decision he makes about how to relate to the NYPD, the recent spike in attacks on visible Jews has come with anti-Zionism as a pretext - one Mamdani is signaling that he will happily be credulous about.

SM
3dEdited

Great piece. I do think his views on I-P are suggestive of an ideological fanaticism that doesn't seem confined to that issue, although his "I'm listening" shtick also seems genuine, I agree.

One other reason to vote for Adams, however, is to see the reaction of the top NYTimes commenter who implored the paper not to publish on Mamdani's affirmative action scam because he was their "last source of hope." The personality cult around him (Mamdani) has not been pleasant to see.

