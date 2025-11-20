Very Serious

Very Serious

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sharty's avatar
Sharty
Nov 20

> but you can’t tell people not to get cancer if they can’t afford to insure against the risk of continuing to have cancer.

Trump, probably: "I like the insured people who 𝘥𝘰𝘯'𝘵 get cancer"

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jonathan Chute's avatar
Jonathan Chute
Nov 20

Back when insurers COULD discriminate against pre-existing conditions, I had a thought. If we buy a car and find out it's actually terrible, we can buy a different car. But if we buy health insurance and find out actually terrible (by getting sick, needing it, and finding it wanting), other insurers would be unwilling to take us on. That would be like buying a Chevy, later deciding you wanted a Honda, but the Honda dealer won't sell you a car because you're a high-risk buyer.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
31 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Very Serious Media, LLC
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture