Edward Scizorhands
3d

Josh: This will cause rents to go up.

New York City: NOT IF WE MAKE THAT ILLEGAL!

Checkmate, atheist.

NYZack
3d

If you want another example (and I know there are many) of crazy NY overregulation, consider the "Prevailing Wage Law" passed in 2022 with little fanfare. In order to qualify for the longstanding real estate tax abatement allowed to condos and co-ops, buildings suddenly had to pay "prevailing wages" set by the Local 32BJ building workers' union. There is another such union (the less-fancy union) representing similar workers, Local 670, and its workers had negotiated lower wages. But "prevailing wages" were set to the higher union wages.

In our co-op building, which employs Local 670 workers, this law required a sudden 28% increase in our payroll/benefits budget in early 2022, which caused our monthly maintenance charges to increase by more than 9%. One might think that it would be better to forego the tax abatement, but it was more economical to take the substantial hit and pay the higher maintenance charges. This also points out the hazards of encouraging these sorts of abatements and giving city/state government this sort of leeway to control how buildings are managed.

