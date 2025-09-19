Very Serious

Very Serious

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joey5slice's avatar
Joey5slice
4dEdited

Well-written and argued, but you haven't quite convinced me about the flags-at-half-mast issue.

Mainstream cultural institutions have been celebrating the life of Charlie Kirk as if he was some great American hero, when in fact he was a partisan political commentator who was purposefully, consciously rude and offensive to people he disagreed with.

And, fair enough - there's no rule that says you have to be polite. Politics ain't beanbag, as they say. But expecting Americans who were often the targets of this media figure's scorn and disdain to stay quiet while our cultural institutions hold him up to be a figure we should all revere and celebrate is asking too much, in my view.

I think the situation would be fundamentally different if Kirk had been an elected official. But as a media figure (and an avowedly brash, rabidly partisan media figure at that), I don't think it makes a lot of sense.

What if Mehdi Hasan had been shot? Would they be flying flags at half-mast in Alabama? Almost certainly not. I think it would be weird for them to be flying flags at half-mast in NYC! Hasan is a partisan, argumentative, and often-rude political commentator. To state the obvious, this does not mean it would be ok to shoot him! In fact it would be quite bad! It would be an attack not only on him and his family but on the fabric of American democratic society! But is it cause for lowering flags to half-mast? I think we'd find that kind of weird, and I know that there would be a lot of pushback.

Your footnote argument that "political assassinations are an attack on the fabric of our democracy that harms us all" was somewhat persuasive, but I think the only way to show that is to make it very explicit. Absent that, it feels like a celebration of his life rather than mourning political violence in general.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
Chip Hayes's avatar
Chip Hayes
4d

I don’t disagree with anything you say here, but there is another side to this coin. Was there a similar poll while Biden was president? Were Republicans, both in office and not, respectful when Paul Pelosi was attacked with a hammer? Were the flags lowered when a D legislator and her husband were murdered for political/ideological reasons?

It’s easy to be magnanimous when you hold power. Your message above should be listened to, but what’s good for the goose is good for the gander.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 replies
77 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Very Serious Media, LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture