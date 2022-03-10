Global shockwaves from Ukraine, with Michael Singh

From German re-armament to the Iran deal to China's eyes on Taiwan, Russia's war on Ukraine is setting off big changes around the world. What do these shifts mean for America's interests? Can we get Saudi Arabia to help with the global oil crunch? Is it time for rapprochement with Venezuela? And what will Russia's stamina for this war be if China gets impatient? Michael Singh of the Washington Institute, a former National Security Council official, takes Josh on a global tour of the ramifications and unnerving risks of this war in an especially serious episode of the Very Serious podcast.
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