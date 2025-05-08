Very Serious

Very Serious

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sharty's avatar
Sharty
2d

It is not the main thrust of the article, although you do make note--at this point, I am more interested in hearing from the much-maligned Clippy of MS Office fame than I am interested in hearing one fucking more word from Joe Biden.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jay Reed's avatar
Jay Reed
2dEdited

Generally agree with JB, and certainly all of what he says here tracks with my own perspective, or whatever.

But there no doubt is sexism involved. How much? Impossible to say. But was it some small thousand number of votes in swing states? Sure could be.

Hardest data point is the PA union members, I believe, who were 68ish Biden/32ish Trump in late june. Same guys, um, sorry, union members were 70ish Trump/30ish Harris a month later.

Radical policy shift? *Biden’s* very poor performance in debate?

Let’s be real.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 replies by Josh Barro and others
27 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Very Serious Media, LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture