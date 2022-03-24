New Risks from China, with Patrick Chovanec

It’s the other big global crisis right now: China faces a new COVID surge, and it’s responding with lockdowns that will worsen global shortages and inflation. China has other troubles, too: a bursting real estate bubble, and a geopolitical partner – Russia – that’s waging a war of choice and roiling global energy markets. With China’s economic and epidemiological successes under threat, how will Chinese leaders respond? What will that mean for the US economy? And what does the Ukraine war mean for the Russia-China partnership and China’s designs on Taiwan? Patrick Chovanec, an expert on the Chinese economy, joins Josh for a tour of the risks and opportunities in the US-China relationship at this critical time.
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