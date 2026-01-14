Very Serious

Dave Weigel
8d

"Contentless" is such a good way to describe the MTG "clapback." It was such an odd combination of words that it worked, and it was responding to a puerile insult from MTG ("your fake eyelashes are messing up what you're reading"); so in the moment, it worked. But if it had a meaning, it was: MTG works out a lot, which makes her look manly.

The funniest aspect of the campaign is that Republicans successfully baited her into it. I remember talking to Texas Dems after the NRSC polled the state to prove that Crockett could win a primary. Their eyes rolled at maximum speed; it was obvious that the GOP was trolling them and her, just as Jon Ossoff tried to troll MTG into his Senate race. They (Republicans) still can't quite believe that she went for it and that her rationale for running so far is that she got "numbers" that shows she can win.

8d

As a 5th-generation, center-left Texan, I share your assessment of Jasmine, and I view her decision to jump into the senate race as immature and narcissistic on her part. In Texas 2026, no one can win an election by attacking Trump as their primary focus. I have shared your concern regarding: Talarico's progressiveness. Yet, last night I attended a small in-person event with him and came away much impressed with his depth, his story, presence, and communication ability/. May enough Texans use their heads rather than partisan payback and vote for the person who actually has a shot at winning the general election and who will focus more on problem-solving than partisan performatives. Dorsey

