If you're Jewish, it's correct (but weird and misleading in context) to say that God is nonbinary. But if you buy that God was incarnated as a man, which most Texas voters do, it's obviously ridiculous. If you're a liberal Presbyterian, a tribe with which I'm extremely familiar, you are leaning heavily on the idea that Holy Spirit=Shekhinah=feminine, none of which is going to fit into a political soundbite.

A liberal Presbyterian seminarian sounds like the worst possible candidate for Texas Democrats, who start at a huge disadvantage. Don't nominate a liberal intellectual for God's sake!

I appreciate Josh's deconstruction of how Dems got themselves into this strange place they find themselves in today. A place where they cannot bring themselves to just state the obvious position that than 85% of Americans find themselves in agreement with. That position is that sports should be sex-segregated as they are today and men should not be competing against women in sex-segregated sports. Again, not very complicated and eminently reasonable, yet something the Democratic Party (and its candidates) seems to struggle with endlessly.

