K Tucker Andersen
10h

Fantastic summary , but I have my doubts that any pivot towards more affordable energy which means both the embrace fossil fuels , particularly nat gas, and also nuclear including SMR’s will not become an incredibly divisive debate between the few Dems still embracing realism and the progressive wing which seems to increasingly dominate the party.

Another cost of living issue is the price of gasoline, once again red states on balance are much more consumer friendly on this issue than blue states. Drill Baby Drill is anathema to most Dem leaders who seem to still belief that any increased use of carbon will lead to extreme global warming and the preposterous idea that it will thus lead to the end of life on earth as we know it today.

edward hahn
9h

This article should be titled “Reality vs Idealism”. If the moderate Dems can push the party into the direction suggested in the article I think it will ensure that the House will definitely flip to Democrats in 2026. The fact that Governors in NY and Illinois seem to recognize this fact is promising.

