Very Serious
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Podcast
Notes
The Mayonnaise Clinic
Archive
About
New
Top
Discussion
Universities Are Not on the Level
Academics should think more about what their industry has done to lose the trust of Americans
Jan 5
•
Josh Barro
291
Share this post
Universities Are Not on the Level
www.joshbarro.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
80
December 2023
The Fed Is Working on the Vibes
Are interest rate cuts what's needed to bring consumer sentiment in line with economic performance?
Dec 13, 2023
•
Josh Barro
63
Share this post
The Fed Is Working on the Vibes
www.joshbarro.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
10
Good Night, Sweet Princess
George Santos was too flamboyantly criminal for Congress
Dec 1, 2023
•
Josh Barro
141
Share this post
Good Night, Sweet Princess
www.joshbarro.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
18
November 2023
How To Win Re-Election Even When Everyone Hates Your Handling of the Economy
If Gray Davis could get re-elected, so can Joe Biden
Nov 18, 2023
•
Josh Barro
95
Share this post
How To Win Re-Election Even When Everyone Hates Your Handling of the Economy
www.joshbarro.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
20
The Price Level Doesn't Fall
Pundits say Joe Biden needs to bring back lower prices. That never happens. But he could show more that he cares about inflation.
Nov 11, 2023
•
Josh Barro
115
Share this post
The Price Level Doesn't Fall
www.joshbarro.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
13
This Week in the Mayonnaise Clinic: Can Colleges Be Changed?
Plus: Should I tell my friend that I'm offended by her statements about Israel?
Nov 3, 2023
•
Josh Barro
77
Share this post
This Week in the Mayonnaise Clinic: Can Colleges Be Changed?
www.joshbarro.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
38
Identity Politics Meets College Politics With Predictably Stupid, Immoral Results
An unimportant story from Berkeley helps us understand an important one unfolding at universities around the country
Nov 1, 2023
•
Josh Barro
353
Share this post
Identity Politics Meets College Politics With Predictably Stupid, Immoral Results
www.joshbarro.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
76
October 2023
This Week in the Mayonnaise Clinic: Growth Is Up; Why Are Stocks Down?
Plus: Dressing for the company tailgate, and does Josh still think Gavin Newsom is gross and embarrassing?
Oct 26, 2023
•
Josh Barro
40
Share this post
This Week in the Mayonnaise Clinic: Growth Is Up; Why Are Stocks Down?
www.joshbarro.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
18
Does The House Need a Speaker?
Not for a month, and maybe not for the rest of this Congress. Plus: Kamala Harris thinks politics is beneath her.
Oct 23, 2023
•
Josh Barro
98
Share this post
Does The House Need a Speaker?
www.joshbarro.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
18
Ozempic Is Obviously Good For Business
This drug is going to have huge benefits for health, well-being and the economy. Why the weird fixation on ways it could reduce corporate profits?
Oct 13, 2023
•
Josh Barro
149
Share this post
Ozempic Is Obviously Good For Business
www.joshbarro.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
33
Republicans Should Stop Expecting Democrats to Fix Their Problems, Speaker Edition
As Rep. Tom McClintock noted, it would have been "political malpractice" for Democrats to save Kevin McCarthy
Oct 7, 2023
•
Josh Barro
167
Share this post
Republicans Should Stop Expecting Democrats to Fix Their Problems, Speaker Edition
www.joshbarro.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
13
September 2023
Two Kinds of Inflation
High consumer prices are the ultimate reason we're facing a close Trump-Biden rematch; media outlets are too quick to repeat inflated statistics from…
Sep 29, 2023
•
Josh Barro
78
Share this post
Two Kinds of Inflation
www.joshbarro.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
18
© 2024 Very Serious Media, LLC
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great writing
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts