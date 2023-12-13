Very Serious

Universities Are Not on the Level
Academics should think more about what their industry has done to lose the trust of Americans
 • 
Josh Barro
80

December 2023

The Fed Is Working on the Vibes
Are interest rate cuts what's needed to bring consumer sentiment in line with economic performance?
 • 
Josh Barro
10
Good Night, Sweet Princess
George Santos was too flamboyantly criminal for Congress
 • 
Josh Barro
18

November 2023

How To Win Re-Election Even When Everyone Hates Your Handling of the Economy
If Gray Davis could get re-elected, so can Joe Biden
 • 
Josh Barro
20
The Price Level Doesn't Fall
Pundits say Joe Biden needs to bring back lower prices. That never happens. But he could show more that he cares about inflation.
 • 
Josh Barro
13
This Week in the Mayonnaise Clinic: Can Colleges Be Changed?
Plus: Should I tell my friend that I'm offended by her statements about Israel?
 • 
Josh Barro
38
Identity Politics Meets College Politics With Predictably Stupid, Immoral Results
An unimportant story from Berkeley helps us understand an important one unfolding at universities around the country
 • 
Josh Barro
76

October 2023

This Week in the Mayonnaise Clinic: Growth Is Up; Why Are Stocks Down?
Plus: Dressing for the company tailgate, and does Josh still think Gavin Newsom is gross and embarrassing?
 • 
Josh Barro
18
Does The House Need a Speaker?
Not for a month, and maybe not for the rest of this Congress. Plus: Kamala Harris thinks politics is beneath her.
 • 
Josh Barro
18
Ozempic Is Obviously Good For Business
This drug is going to have huge benefits for health, well-being and the economy. Why the weird fixation on ways it could reduce corporate profits?
 • 
Josh Barro
33
Republicans Should Stop Expecting Democrats to Fix Their Problems, Speaker Edition
As Rep. Tom McClintock noted, it would have been "political malpractice" for Democrats to save Kevin McCarthy
 • 
Josh Barro
13

September 2023

