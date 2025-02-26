Very Serious
Very Serious with Josh Barro
Reaping and Sowing
15
1
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:14:39
-1:14:39

Reaping and Sowing

Ben Dreyfuss, Megan McArdle, Mike Pesca and I discuss Trump's war on left-identified institutions: media, civil service, non-profits and academia. Plus, the returns of Andrew Cuomo and Snow White.
Josh Barro
,
Ben Dreyfuss
,
Megan McArdle
, and
Mike Pesca
Feb 26, 2025
15
1
Share
Transcript

Dear listeners,

We’re back again with another talkative podcast for the political center. This week we’re (unsurprisingly) focused on the ongoing actions of DOGE: the firings and freezes that Megan correctly identifies as less a cost-cutting effort than a strategy to punish and diminish institutions that Republicans see as dominated by the left, including universities, the civil service, and the nonprofit sector. Letting Elon Musk break these things indiscriminately is unwise, even from a conservative perspective — Republicans are likely to find they need some of the things these institutions do — but people in the institutions should reflect on how they let themselves become so partisan in the first place.

We also talk about Musk’s family drama. Two different mothers of his children are publicly demanding that he attend to those children’s needs. Not very long ago, social conservatives would have found it very disreputable for a man to have at least 14 children from 4 different mothers, especially if that man appears to be neglectful. Megan chalks up the shrugs at Musk’s personal life to the downscaling of the Republican coalition, while Mike says Musk is treated like a cartoon figure to whom normal rules don’t apply.

We also look at the imminent return of Andrew Cuomo to New York politics, as he holds a commanding lead in the New York City mayoral race that he, technically, has not yet entered. I am somewhat dreading the Cuomo restoration, though Mike says I’m not giving him enough credit for how he managed our state’s intractable government — and I realize, at least he’s not Eric Adams.

Plus, we talk about the imminent release of the woke Snow White movie. Man, how long has this thing been in development? It feels like forever, and indeed, the movie seems poised to feel like a dated relic of an earlier time (2023). But at least Ben has gotten what he demanded two years ago: the dwarves will, indeed, be short.

We hope you enjoy the episode,

Josh

Discussion about this episode

Very Serious
Very Serious with Josh Barro
Very Serious is a weekly conversation with top political commentators, columnists and policymakers, focused on how events in the news relate to major, long-standing controversies in politics, economics and culture. Host Josh Barro is joined by a rotating set of regular guests to work out the ideas behind the arguments on topics serious and not-so-serious. It’s a great conversation across ideological lines that will leave you entertained, enlightened, and maybe even persuaded.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Josh Barro
Ben Dreyfuss
Writes Calm Down Subscribe
Megan McArdle
Writes Asymmetrical Information Subscribe
Mike Pesca
Writes Pesca Profundities Subscribe
Recent Episodes
The Reign of Elon
  Megan McArdleAnthony L. FisherBen Dreyfuss, and Josh Barro
A Centrist Look at Trump Week One
  Josh BarroMike PescaMegan McArdle, and Ben Dreyfuss
David Schleicher on the Fiscal Whipsaw in State Governments
  Josh Barro
The Martini Police, with Peter Suderman
  Josh Barro and Peter Suderman
Jason Furman on the Inflation That Keeps Going and Going and Going
  Josh Barro
National Lessons from New York's Red Wave, with Ross Barkan
  Josh Barro and Ross Barkan
The answer to homelessness and homeownership is supply, with Jerusalem Demsas
  Josh Barro