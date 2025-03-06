Very Serious
Very Serious with Josh Barro
Worthwhile Canadian Invective
9
2
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -48:31
-48:31

Worthwhile Canadian Invective

Megan McArdle, Ben Dreyfuss and I discuss the president's address, his apparently-now-actually-for-real North American tariffs, and why the Commerce Secretary wants the Premier of Ontario to shut it.
Josh Barro
,
Ben Dreyfuss
, and
Megan McArdle
Mar 06, 2025
9
2
Share
Transcript

Dear listeners,

I’m back with Megan and Ben for another podcast — today, we react to Donald Trump’s very long address to Congress, the topic he did not want to talk about for very long (inflation), the tariffs he seems to realize people are skeptical about, and his emerging feud with the Premier of Ontario. Personally, I’m coming to resent how much Donald Trump is causing me to know and discuss about the internal politics of Canada — I hope this is the only podcast episode on which I ever have to discuss the Liquor Control Board of Ontario — but paying too much attention to how Canada works is better than what this administration does: pretend that other countries do not have internal politics at all.

Megan also discusses what she hated most about the speech (it had to do with RFK Jr.) and Ben identifies an emerging vibe shift — Trump, he says, is no longer riding high upon the vibes like he was a few weeks ago. Democrats of course are perpetually uncool — nobody was impressed with their Sotheby’s auction bit during the speech — but that may not matter if all they have to do is point and complain about all the stuff Trump is making expensive. Plus, Ben offers tips on how not to alienate your in-laws,1 and we take listener questions about better ways to resist than those auction paddles, and about why the DOGE firings are not just indiscriminate but so insistently rude.

We hope you enjoy the episode,

Josh

1

They relate to findings discussed in this interview.

Discussion about this episode

Very Serious
Very Serious with Josh Barro
Very Serious is a weekly conversation with top political commentators, columnists and policymakers, focused on how events in the news relate to major, long-standing controversies in politics, economics and culture. Host Josh Barro is joined by a rotating set of regular guests to work out the ideas behind the arguments on topics serious and not-so-serious. It’s a great conversation across ideological lines that will leave you entertained, enlightened, and maybe even persuaded.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Josh Barro
Ben Dreyfuss
Writes Calm Down Subscribe
Megan McArdle
Writes Asymmetrical Information Subscribe
Recent Episodes
Reaping and Sowing
  Josh BarroBen DreyfussMegan McArdle, and Mike Pesca
The Reign of Elon
  Megan McArdleAnthony L. FisherBen Dreyfuss, and Josh Barro
A Centrist Look at Trump Week One
  Josh BarroMike PescaMegan McArdle, and Ben Dreyfuss
David Schleicher on the Fiscal Whipsaw in State Governments
  Josh Barro
The Martini Police, with Peter Suderman
  Josh Barro and Peter Suderman
Jason Furman on the Inflation That Keeps Going and Going and Going
  Josh Barro
National Lessons from New York's Red Wave, with Ross Barkan
  Josh Barro and Ross Barkan