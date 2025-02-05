Very Serious
Very Serious with Josh Barro
The Reign of Elon

Ben Dreyfuss, Megan McArdle and Anthony Fisher join me to discuss the trade war that isn't (yet), the payment freeze, the war on USAID, the plane crash, and whether the government needs employees.
Megan McArdle
,
Anthony L. Fisher
,
Ben Dreyfuss
, and
Josh Barro
Feb 05, 2025
25
6
Dear listeners,

We’re back again with another podcast with views from (and disagreements within) the center. This week, Elon Musk has been the prime mover behind a lot of the news — efforts to cull the federal workforce, the (illegal?) pause on grants foreign and domestic, and the apparent shutdown of USAID. Elon might be a “managerial mad genius” in the private sector, as Megan puts it, but his apparent conviction that his personnel management strategy from Twitter can be ported over to the federal government seems… underbaked, to say the least.

We also talk about what we learned from Trump’s sudden announcement, and sudden pause, of big tariffs on Mexico and Canada. We vent about the DNC Chair election, about Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s apparent glide path to overseeing our health policy apparatus, and about whether the Democratic Party needs to find a way to win back some cranks. And we talk about the DCA plane crash — and the apparently irresistible urge the president feels to speculate about why it happened.

I want to thank everyone who wrote in after last week’s episode, with feedback positive and negative — your complaints (and suggestions) especially are helpful, since they help us figure out what not to do. If you have feedback, we continue to encourage you to email mayo@joshbarro.com.

There will be more installments in this new audio venture, but because of travel schedules, the next one won’t be for a few weeks. Until then, please stay tuned.

Very seriously,

Josh

Very Serious
Very Serious with Josh Barro
Very Serious is a weekly conversation with top political commentators, columnists and policymakers, focused on how events in the news relate to major, long-standing controversies in politics, economics and culture. Host Josh Barro is joined by a rotating set of regular guests to work out the ideas behind the arguments on topics serious and not-so-serious. It’s a great conversation across ideological lines that will leave you entertained, enlightened, and maybe even persuaded.
Josh Barro
Anthony L. Fisher
Ben Dreyfuss
Megan McArdle
