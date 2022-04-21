Bad COVID economic predictions, with Jerusalem Demsas

﻿In early 2020, we were told the COVID crisis was supposed to cause a housing price crash. State government budget crises. The eviction of 30 million or more Americans. A "she-cession." None of these problems came to pass -- instead, we got a rapid recovery of GDP and employment, state budgets in surplus, and a huge spurt of inflation few people expected. Why were the predictions so wrong? Jerusalem Demsas of the Atlantic talks with Josh about the factors that led the experts and the journalists to get it wrong -- and the lessons that can help us get it right next time.



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