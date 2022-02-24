Improving your personality, with Olga Khazan

Personality is a key determinant of life success, and we all have opinions about other people’s personalities, but can we change our own? Olga Khazan, science writer for The Atlantic, set out to change her personality in three months – more extroverted, more agreeable, less neurotic. She talked with Josh about her experience and the psychological research into personality change – and about what life might be like if we took more control over our personalities.



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