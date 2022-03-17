Ken White on defamation and Donald Trump

It’s an All the Presidents’ Lawyers reunion with Josh and attorney Ken White! Josh and Ken discuss the implosion of the Manhattan DA investigation into Donald Trump’s financial statements. Did DA Alvin Bragg lose his nerve, or was this a weak case he was wise to drop? Plus, Josh and Ken talk defamation: There’s been a lot of lying and litigation about lying lately, but most of it hasn’t amounted to much. Why did Sarah Palin lose her case against the New York Times? Why is E. Jean Carroll the most fearsome defamation plaintiff Trump has faced? And will the Supreme Court let officials “open up the libel laws”? Tune in to find out.
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