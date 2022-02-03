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Matt Yglesias on popularism, Bernie Sanders, and the Joes (Biden and Rogan)
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Matt Yglesias on popularism, Bernie Sanders, and the Joes (Biden and Rogan)

Josh Barro's avatar
Josh Barro
Feb 03, 2022

Matt Yglesias joins Josh to make the case for popularism – the idea that politicians win by doing popular things and talking about them. Sounds obvious, right? Well, it’s controversial, and besides, figuring out what’s popular isn’t always easy. Matt has specific ideas for Joe Biden to be popular. Plus, Matt revisits his endorsement of Bernie Sanders and describes his experience of appearing on Joe Rogan’s podcast, which included being “fat shamed” and then losing 50 pounds.










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