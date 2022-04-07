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Responding to the energy crisis, with Joshua D. Rhodes
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Responding to the energy crisis, with Joshua D. Rhodes

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Josh Barro
Apr 07, 2022

The war in Ukraine has added urgency to Europe’s efforts to end its dependency on Russian natural gas. In the US, a shift toward efficiency and renewables is important for both geopolitical and environmental reasons. So, how can we do it? How much natural gas can we export to Europe? How can we reinforce our electrical grids and power them with non-carbon-emitting sources? And how can consumers play their part? Josh talks with Joshua D. Rhodes of the University of Texas about speeding the energy transition on this electrifying episode of Very Serious.

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